Azerbaijan`s interior minister visits Serbia

Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov paid a two-day visit to the Republic of Serbia at the invitation of Serbian Deputy Prime-Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs Nebojsa Stefanovic.

The delegation visited a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade and laid a wreath at it.

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic received Azerbaijani Interior Minister Ramil Usubov. The Serbian President hailed his first official visit to Azerbaijan in May, 2018, the negotiations held and the documents signed. The President said that Serbia attaches great significance to expanding relations with Azerbaijan in all areas. Aleksandar Vucic noted that the two countries have always supported each other’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty on the international arena. The Serbian President asked Ramil Usubov to extend his greetings and best wishes to the President of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Serbian Deputy Prime-Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs Nebojsa Stefanovic. The Serbian minister praised the dynamic development of relations between the two countries in all fields. He said that Serbia is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ramil Usubov applauded the friendly relations established with the Balkan states, including Serbia. He said that the agreement on fighting crime signed between the governments of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Serbia in Baku, on May 13, 2010, played an important role in developing ties between the two countries` internal ministries.

The ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of science and education between the Academy of Criminalistics and Police Studies of the Republic of Serbia and the Police Academy of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The ministers then made press statements.

Chairman of the Serbian National Assembly Maja Gojkovic met with Colonel-General Ramil Usubov.

The Azerbaijani delegation also familiarized themselves with activity, process of training and technical supply of the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Eldar Hasanov was present at the meetings.