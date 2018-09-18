    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan`s investment climate promoted at 10th China Overseas Investment Fair in Beijing

    18.09.2018 [10:37]

    Beijing, September 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s investment climate has been promoted at the 2018 International Capacity Cooperation Forum and the 10th China Overseas Investment Fair in Beijing, which was held at China National Convention Center.

    The event was co-organized by the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) and the China Overseas Development Association (CODA).

    Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of “the Belt and Road Initiative” proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, the fair brought together former and current national officials and heads of government departments from many countries and regions.

    Azerbaijani ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli, in his interview to China's official Renmin Ribao and influential Global Times, highlighted Azerbaijan's achievements in different areas and relations between the two countries.

    The printed materials highlighting business and investment climate, transit and logistics potential of Azerbaijan, including information about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Baku International Sea Trade Port and Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as industrial parks were showcased at Azerbaijan’s national pavilions. The visitors were also presented with wines and different alcoholic drinks of “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

    During the official reception, the Trade Office of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China received “Best Partner” award from CODA.

    Shahin Jafarov

    Special Correspondent

