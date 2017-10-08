Azerbaijan`s judo fighters win two more medals at Tashkent Grand Prix 2017

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s judo fighters Telman Valiyev (73kg), and Fagan Guluzade (81kg) won two more medals at Tashkent Grand Prix 2017. 183 judoka from 27 countries joined Tashkent Grand Prix 2017.

