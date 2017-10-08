Azerbaijan`s judo fighters win two more medals at Tashkent Grand Prix 2017
AzerTAg.az
08.10.2017 [15:32]
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s judo fighters Telman Valiyev (73kg), and Fagan Guluzade (81kg) won two more medals at Tashkent Grand Prix 2017.
183 judoka from 27 countries joined Tashkent Grand Prix 2017.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.10.2017 [19:49]
06.10.2017 [18:12]
06.10.2017 [00:21]
05.10.2017 [22:04]
MULTIMEDIA
07.10.2017 [21:03]
07.10.2017 [17:20]
07.10.2017 [16:48]
07.10.2017 [14:43]
08.10.2017 [15:47]
08.10.2017 [15:20]
08.10.2017 [14:56]
08.10.2017 [14:14]
07.10.2017 [20:20]
07.10.2017 [14:53]
07.10.2017 [14:44]
06.10.2017 [20:47]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
07.10.2017 [15:30]
05.10.2017 [00:29]
04.10.2017 [22:52]
04.10.2017 [11:05]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
04.10.2017 [12:34]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note