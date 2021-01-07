Azerbaijan’s mineral-rich district Zangilan will revive its golden life –AZERTAC correspondent’s impressions

Baku, January 7, AZERTAC

The valiant Azerbaijani Army has liberated its occupied territories, that have been under the Armenian occupation for about three decades, in just 44 days. Zangilan is one of the ancient districts of Azerbaijan liberated from the clutches of the enemy in the Patriotic War, which ended with the glorious victory of Azerbaijan.

AZERTAC’s camera crew visiting Zangilan district on January 5-6, has filmed the traces of Armenian barbarism and met with heroic border guards of Azerbaijan. AZERTAC correspondent presents impressions of his trip to Zangilan district.

Zangilan district is located in the south-west of Azerbaijan in a strategically important position on the Baku-Julfa-Nakhchivan main railway and highway.

It borders Gubadli district to the north, Jabrayil district to the east, Iran along the Araz River to the south, and Mehri and Gafan districts of Armenia to the west.

In the past, the Baku-Yerevan railway, Imishli-Lachin and Baku-Sharur highways passed through this district. The distance between Zangilan district and Baku is 385 km.

Zangilan district is rich in minerals, including building stone, deposits of gold and black marble, limestone, limestone for dehydrated soda.

Due to its rich natural climate, underground deposits gold and marble, fertile lands and mysterious nature, the district is nicknamed the "Golden Zangilan".

Zangilan district, occupied by Armenia in October 1993, was liberated exactly 27 years later in October 2020.

Glorious tricolor Azerbaijani flag is waving in Zangilan

On January 5, after a two-hour flight by helicopter we arrived in Zangilan district, one of our ancient lands that we’ve been dreaming about for years. The glorious tricolor Azerbaijani flag is waving in Zangilan. There is not a single safe building or house left in these places, which were once developed regions of the country. For many years, Armenia has been trying to appropriate historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan and desecrate its holy places in order to create a false history.

Azerbaijani border guards protect Azerbaijani-Iranian border in Zangilan

We have attended the flag-raising ceremony held at the Bartaz outpost of the Horadiz border detachment of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in Bartaz village of Zangilan district.

On October 22, our heroic border guards liberated Bartaz village, including several villages of Zangilan district from the Armenian occupation.

24-hour attack at lightning speed along 105 km distance range

As we met with soldiers and officers, they shared with us their personal impressions during a series of battles within the 44-day Patriotic War.

Since the first days of the Patriotic war, Azerbaijani border guards have liberated a large area stretching from the line of contact in Fuzuli district to the state border with Armenia, as well as struck the enemy at lightning speed along 105km of distance range in just 24 hours.

The Azerbaijani flag is flying over the ancient Khudafarin bridge and along our state borders, and the strategic heights on the state border with Armenia have been liberated.

Aghkand and Gazanchi villages: Gafan city, residential settlements in Sunik

In accordance with the trilateral statement signed on November 10, Azerbaijan has regained control over the Aghkand and Gazanchi villages in Zangilan district many years after. It is the area where Armenia violated the state border and occupied our settlements in 1992.

Call to prayer will come from Zangilan again, and life will return to these lands

On December 23, during his speech in front of a mosque destroyed by a vicious enemy in Zangilan district, President Ilham Aliyev condemned this barbarism. “I have come here all the way from the liberated lands in Jabrayil and Gubadli to Zangilan. There is not a single safe building. All the buildings have been demolished, our villages have been renamed, ugly names have been given to them. Our mosque are in this state now. Armenia will be held accountable. It will be held to account! We have expelled them from our lands, destroyed them and their army. I am sure that even after these images, “international officials” trying to criticize us will continue to remain tight-lipped. We will restore this mosque and our citizens will come and worship here, the call to prayer will come from here, and life will return to these lands.”

Geographically favourable position, important transport infrastructure

In addition to its favourable geographical location, Zangilan will also boost the development of the region with its important transport infrastructure. The reconstruction of transport infrastructure could help create a corridor between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey. Azerbaijan, which has always taken a humane position, once again gives Armenia a chance to play a role in the development of the region by establishing good neighborly relations.