    Azerbaijan`s minister of energy meets with Hungarian FM

    28.09.2022 [18:30]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.

    “We had a fruitful meeting with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary. Hungary is determined to be our partner in the Green Energy corridor by participating in the Black Sea submarine cable project,” Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter.

