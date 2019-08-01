    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan’s tank crew members participating in “Tank Biathlon” contest check technical state of combat vehicles

    01.08.2019 [17:44]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani tank crews participating in the “Tank Biathlon” contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019, have examined the combat vehicles transferred for their use.

    Crews and technical support teams checked the technical state of combat vehicles, engines, control systems, and communications. The teams carried out the adjustment fire from the tank’s standard armament.

    According to the results of the drawing procedure for the “Tank Biathlon” contest to be held with the participation of the teams from 23 countries, the first crews of Azerbaijan will start in the first race on August 3.

    The final relay race will be held on August 17.

