Azerbaijan‘s tourism potential to be presented in Russian cities

Moscow, October 6, AZERTAC

Tour A Vent, Azerbaijan’s tourism representative in Russia, will organize info tour in Russian cities, including Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Sankt-Petersburg and Kazan on October 9, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan said.

According to the Ministry, within the agreement Tour A Vent, the Ministry’s official representative, will conduct work on promotion of Azerbaijani tourism to involve the Russian tourism segment to cooperation with Azerbaijani tourism companies.

“Shahdag," “Gafgaz” and “Absheron Hotel Group” companies, as well as “Fairmont”, “Rixos”, “Naftalan Gashalti” and other hotels will be involved in presentations.

Farida Abdullayeva,

Special correspondent