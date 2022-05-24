Azerbaijan`s trade operations made up $4.9 billion in April

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC The volume of trade operations in Azerbaijan in April amounted to $4 billion 955.4 million. According to the State Customs Committee, import operations totaled $1 billion 113 million, while export transactions amounted to $3 billion 842.4 million.

