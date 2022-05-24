  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan`s trade operations made up $4.9 billion in April

    24.05.2022 [17:41]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    The volume of trade operations in Azerbaijan in April amounted to $4 billion 955.4 million.

    According to the State Customs Committee, import operations totaled $1 billion 113 million, while export transactions amounted to $3 billion 842.4 million.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s trade operations made up $4.9 billion in April
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2022 [19:51]
    Minister Rashad Nabiyev meets with Selcuk Bayraktar
    24.05.2022 [17:22]
    Azerbaijan exported $2.3 billion worth products to EU countries in April
    23.05.2022 [18:55]
    Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries
    23.05.2022 [17:48]
    Tehran hosts 4th meeting of High-Level Working Group for Caspian Sea
    Azerbaijan`s trade operations made up $4.9 billion in April