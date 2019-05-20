Azerbaijan`s triple jumper ranks 3rd in Seiko Golden Grand Prix Osaka

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s triple jumper Nazim Babayev has captured a bronze medal at Seiko Golden Grand Prix Osaka 2019 in Japan. He secured the medal with a jump of 16.48m. American Omar Craddock became the winner of the tournament, followed by Chinese Zhu Yaming.

