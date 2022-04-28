Azercosmos, Swiss Signalhorn to deliver reliable satellite services to Africa

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Azercosmos and the Swiss Signalhorn have entered into a partnership agreement to provide uninterrupted, secure and high-quality satellite services throughout Africa via the C Band capacity on Azerspace-1 satellite.

Using the latest iDirect technology, Azercosmos and Signalhorn will be able to contribute to state-of the-art and efficient connectivity through the Leuk teleport resulting in a high degree of operational flexibility and agility. Through this partnership, Azercosmos and Signalhorn will provide high-quality internet connectivity and more opportunities for humanitarian aid as well as greater connectivity options across Africa.

Commenting on the partnership, Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer at Azercosmos said: “Our collaboration with Signalhorn strengthens our presence in the African region and will bring greater connectivity to this region with advanced, reliable and flexible solutions.”

“The new agreement will deepen the existing relationship between the two companies and allow them to offer their communication services in Africa. We are pleased to have Azercosmos as partner who helps to make service, networks and communication better.” noted Nigel Gibson, Chief Commercial Officer at Signalhorn.

Azercosmos is the premier satellite operator in the South Caucasus. Azerspace-1, the telecommunication satellite operated by Azercosmos, provides highly-reliable broadband and broadcast solutions to its customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. The satellite was launched in February 2013 and is equipped with 24 C-band transponders and 12 Ku-band transponders and is located at 46° East longitude. In December 2014, Azercosmos took over the rights to operate and commercialize Azersky, a high resolution (1.5m imagery products) optical Earth observation satellite and entered into the commercial business of Earth observation services, including Geo-Information services. The strategic development plans of the company included enhancing the coverage area and spectrum of satellite services. For this purpose, in 2018, Azercosmos launched its second telecommunications satellite Azerspace-2 in a geostationary orbit 45.1° East longitude. For more information, visit: www.azercosmos.com