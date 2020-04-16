Azercosmos, UltiSat sign cooperation agreement

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Azercosmos OJSC has signed a cooperation agreement with US-based UltiSat, one of the world's leading satellite services company.

Under the agreement, UltiSat will provide data services in the Middle East and Europe using the resources of Azerspace-1 telecommunication satellites.

"We are glad to have UltiSat in our portfolio as a strong and reliable partner. We truly believe that this cooperation will ensure that every community is provided with data services that are of high demand in these challenging times,” said Chief Commercial Officer of Azercosmos Mark Guthrie.

"We look forward to working more closely with our new partner in the coming months to deploy advanced, managed network services for our customers,” UltiSat's Vice President of Business Development Chris Hetmanski said.

UltiSat, Inc. provides mission-critical communications for military, government, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations.

Azercosmos is Azerbaijan’s first ever satellite, which launched Azerspace-1 on February 8, 2013. With its high-skilled personnel and advanced technical capacity, Azercosmos has succeeded in becoming one of the driving forces of the ICT sector both in the country and region during the short period since its inception. The company operates two communications satellites - Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 plus the low-orbit satellite Azersky.