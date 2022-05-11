Azercosmos delegation attends Space Technology conference in Uzbekistan

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

A delegation of the Azercosmos, Space Agency of Azerbaijan has attended the "Space Technology Conference" held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on May 10-11.

The event, held for the first time in the Central Asian region, was attended by representatives of the region's space agencies and the international space community.

The event’s agenda included discussions on the opportunities of the rapidly growing global space industry, satellites and their applications, space innovations and investment in this area.

Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov highlighted the importance of space field for Azerbaijan, the capabilities of country’s telecommunications satellites in this area, including projects implemented through agriculture, ecology, tourism, and a variety of other areas via the Azersky satellite.

During the conference, Azercosmos and Kazakhstan's Gharysh Sapary signed a cooperation agreement. The two countries have decided to launch joint projects in the space field and mutual use of satellite resources as part of their bilateral cooperation.

The "Gharysh Sapary" company was established in 2005 by the state order of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop the space sector and conduct space operations in this area. At the same time, the company's scope of business is the production of technical equipment for space projects, orbital launch, and the implementation of such technological processes.

The Space Technology Conference agenda, which includes panel discussions, highlights regional and international market trends in the space industry, the field's future role, and the opportunities it will generate for human well-being.