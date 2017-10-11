AzeriCard to update its system

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

For the increasing of the service quality AzeriCard processing center regularly updates its system.

According to the official information from processing center due to updates in the system, the operation of processing center AzeriCard will be stopped on October 12 from 00:30 till 06:00 a.m. Online operations with plastic cards will be temporarily suspended. Please take into the consideration while planning your operations.

