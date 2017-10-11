    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    AzeriCard to update its system

    11.10.2017 [18:36]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    For the increasing of the service quality AzeriCard processing center regularly updates its system.

    According to the official information from processing center due to updates in the system, the operation of processing center AzeriCard will be stopped on October 12 from 00:30 till 06:00 a.m. Online operations with plastic cards will be temporarily suspended. Please take into the consideration while planning your operations.

    AtaBank OJSC is functioning with 31 branches and divisions, 81 ATM and 18,000 POS-terminals in Baku and in the regions of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC provides full complex of services to corporate and private clients.

