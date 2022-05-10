  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $111,55

    10.05.2022 [12:08]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $7,49, to trade at $111,55.

