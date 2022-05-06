  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $116,94

    06.05.2022 [11:58]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $3,39 to trade at $116,94.

