    Azeri Light crude sells for $118,42

    19.05.2022 [10:35]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $4,76, to trade at $118,42.

