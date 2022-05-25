Azeri Light crude sells for $122.94
25.05.2022 [10:50]
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0. 24, to trade at $122.94.
