    Azeri Light crude sells for $16.25

    28.04.2020 [11:51]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $2.35 to stand at $16.25.

