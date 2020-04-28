Azeri Light crude sells for $16.25
AzerTAg.az
28.04.2020 [11:51]
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $2.35 to stand at $16.25.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.04.2020 [12:20]
28.04.2020 [10:50]
27.04.2020 [10:51]
25.04.2020 [15:38]
MULTIMEDIA
28.04.2020 [14:51]
27.04.2020 [17:02]
27.04.2020 [16:28]
28.04.2020 [17:50]
28.04.2020 [16:08]
28.04.2020 [15:04]
28.04.2020 [12:20]
28.04.2020 [11:51]
28.04.2020 [10:50]
27.04.2020 [17:55]
27.04.2020 [12:47]
23.04.2020 [14:59]
23.04.2020 [13:09]
22.04.2020 [13:00]
21.04.2020 [14:42]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
28.04.2020 [17:35]
27.04.2020 [18:18]
26.04.2020 [16:46]
25.04.2020 [16:41]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
28.04.2020 [13:35]
25.04.2020 [16:13]
24.04.2020 [12:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note