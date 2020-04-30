  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $19.31

    30.04.2020 [12:31]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2.28 to stand at $19.31.

