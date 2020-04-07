  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $23.48

    07.04.2020 [12:42]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.66 to stand at $23.48.

