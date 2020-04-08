Azeri Light crude sells for $23.97

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.49 to stand at $23.97. The record low of Azeri LT CIF was registered on April 1 this year ($16.53), and the all-time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).

