    Azeri Light crude sells for $23.97

    08.04.2020 [11:42]

    Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.49 to stand at $23.97.

    The record low of Azeri LT CIF was registered on April 1 this year ($16.53), and the all-time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).

