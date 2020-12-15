  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azeri Light crude sells for $50.35

    15.12.2020 [11:18]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.53 to stand at $50.35.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for $50.35
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2020 [12:28]
    OPEC crude oil production rises in November
    15.12.2020 [10:59]
    Oil prices fall on world markets
    14.12.2020 [11:34]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    12.12.2020 [11:33]
    Oil prices fall on world markets
    Azeri Light crude sells for $50.35