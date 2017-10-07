    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for $56.97

    07.10.2017 [14:53]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Azeri Light crude oil price has fallen on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.97 to stand at $56.97.

