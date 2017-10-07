Azeri Light crude sells for $56.97
AzerTAg.az
07.10.2017 [14:53]
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
Azeri Light crude oil price has fallen on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.97 to stand at $56.97.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.10.2017 [14:44]
06.10.2017 [19:22]
06.10.2017 [12:24]
06.10.2017 [11:06]
MULTIMEDIA
07.10.2017 [14:43]
06.10.2017 [12:22]
05.10.2017 [17:09]
07.10.2017 [14:55]
06.10.2017 [19:34]
06.10.2017 [19:03]
07.10.2017 [14:53]
07.10.2017 [14:44]
06.10.2017 [20:47]
06.10.2017 [19:22]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
07.10.2017 [15:30]
05.10.2017 [00:29]
04.10.2017 [22:52]
04.10.2017 [11:05]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
04.10.2017 [12:34]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note