Azeri Light crude sells for $56.99

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.02 to stand at $56.99 on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil rose $0.03 to stand at $49.61. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) increased $0.02 to trade at $55.81.