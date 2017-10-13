Azeri Light crude sells for $57.33

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.28 to stand at $57.33 on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil rose $0.33 to stand at $50.93. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) increased $0.29 to trade at $56.54.