    Azeri Light crude sells for $57.33

    13.10.2017 [11:40]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.28 to stand at $57.33 on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil rose $0.33 to stand at $50.93. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) increased $0.29 to trade at $56.54.

