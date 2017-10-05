Azeri Light crude sells for $57.92

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.13 to stand at $57.92 on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil dropped $0.04 to stand at $49.94. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.02 to trade at $55.82.