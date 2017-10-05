    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azeri Light crude sells for $57.92

    05.10.2017 [11:16]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.13 to stand at $57.92 on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil dropped $0.04 to stand at $49.94. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.02 to trade at $55.82.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for $57.92
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azeri Light crude sells for $59.38
    29.09.2017 [18:16]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $59.38
    Azeri Light oil price falls on world markets
    27.09.2017 [10:59]
    Azeri Light oil price falls on world markets
    Azeri Light crude sells for $53.96
    23.08.2017 [14:27]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $53.96
    Azeri Light crude sells for nearly $54
    22.08.2017 [18:13]
    Azeri Light crude sells for nearly $54
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2017 [13:01]
    2.2 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in September
    05.10.2017 [12:12]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is the only new source of energy for Europe
    04.10.2017 [15:50]
    French SUEZ expresses interest in cooperating with SOCAR
    04.10.2017 [11:08]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $58.05
    Azeri Light crude sells for $57.92