Azeri Light crude sells for $57.92
AzerTAg.az
05.10.2017 [11:16]
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.13 to stand at $57.92 on the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil dropped $0.04 to stand at $49.94. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.02 to trade at $55.82.
