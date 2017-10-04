Azeri Light crude sells for $58.05
AzerTAg.az
04.10.2017 [11:08]
Baku, October 4, AZERTAC
The price of oil changed in the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.54 to stand at $58.05 on the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.32 to stand at $50.10. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.25 to trade at $55.75.
