    Azeri Light crude sells for $58.05

    04.10.2017 [11:08]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    The price of oil changed in the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.54 to stand at $58.05 on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.32 to stand at $50.10. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.25 to trade at $55.75.

