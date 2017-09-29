    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for $59.38

    29.09.2017 [18:16]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.44 to stand at $59.38 on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil dropped $0.11 to stand at $51.45. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) increased $0.09 to trade at $57.50.

