Azeri Light crude sells for $59.38
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2017 [18:16]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.44 to stand at $59.38 on the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil dropped $0.11 to stand at $51.45. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) increased $0.09 to trade at $57.50.
