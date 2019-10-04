    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for $60.16

    04.10.2019 [13:58]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.20 to trade at $60.16.

