    Azeri Light crude sells for $62.10

    08.10.2019 [12:26]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.86 to stand at $62.10.

