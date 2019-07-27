    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.47

    27.07.2019 [14:47]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.80 to stand at $65.47.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for $65.47
