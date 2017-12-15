Azeri Light crude sells for $65.66

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.49 to stand at $65.66. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.05 to trade at $63.36, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.16 to stand at $57.20.

