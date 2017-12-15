    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.66

    15.12.2017 [17:31]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.49 to stand at $65.66.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.05 to trade at $63.36, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.16 to stand at $57.20.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for $65.66
