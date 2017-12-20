Azeri Light crude sells for $65.76

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC Oil prices have changed in different directions in the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.36 to stand at $65.76. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.10 to trade at $63.90, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.19 to stand at $57.75 on world markets.

