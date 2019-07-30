    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.78

    30.07.2019 [13:20]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.31 to stand at $65.78.

