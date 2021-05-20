  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $66,10

    20.05.2021 [11:59]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has fallen sharply on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $3,16 to stand at $66,10.

