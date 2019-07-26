    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for $66.27

    26.07.2019 [11:36]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has fallen on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.23 to stand at $66.27.

