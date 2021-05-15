  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $68.52

    15.05.2021 [11:15]

    Baku, May 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.16 to stand at $68.52.

