    Azeri Light crude sells for $80.18

    29.09.2021 [14:33]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.59 to stand at $80.18.

