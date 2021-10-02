  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $80.48

    02.10.2021 [12:04]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0,04 to trade at $80,48.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for $80.48
