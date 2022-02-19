  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $97, 89

    19.02.2022 [12:33]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0, 21 to trade at $97,89.

     

