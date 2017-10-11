    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for more than $58

    11.10.2017 [11:05]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $1.12 to stand at $58.11 on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil rose $0.17 to stand at $51.09. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) increased $0.10 to trade at $56.71.

