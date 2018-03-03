    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for more than $65

    03.03.2018 [16:21]

    Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.13 to trade at $65.11.

