    Azeri Light crude sells for more than $66.5

    21.12.2017 [11:29]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have changed in different directions in the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.78 to stand at $66.54.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.10 to trade at $64.46, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.05 to stand at $58.04 on world markets.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for more than $66.5
