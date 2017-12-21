Baku, December 21, AZERTAC Oil prices have changed in different directions in the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.78 to stand at $66.54. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.10 to trade at $64.46, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.05 to stand at $58.04 on world markets.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azeri Light crude sells for more than $66.5

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter