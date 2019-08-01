    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azeri Light crude sells for more than $67

    01.08.2019 [15:12]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.95 to stand at $67.44.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for more than $67
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.08.2019 [18:31]
    Sangachal terminal exported about 134 million barrels of oil during first half of 2019
    01.08.2019 [16:18]
    Brent crude sells for $65.17
    01.08.2019 [10:42]
    TAP AG: 99 percent of welding has been completed along TAP's onshore route
    31.07.2019 [12:33]
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $66.5
    Azeri Light crude sells for more than $67