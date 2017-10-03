    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets

    03.10.2017 [10:42]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.14 to stand at $50.44. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.21 to trade at $55.91.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.11 to stand at $57.51 on the world markets.

