Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.14 to stand at $50.44. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.21 to trade at $55.91.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.11 to stand at $57.51 on the world markets.