Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets
AzerTAg.az
06.10.2017 [11:06]
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $1.02 to stand at $58.94 on the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.04 to stand at $50.75. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.01 to trade at $57.01.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.10.2017 [13:01]
05.10.2017 [11:16]
04.10.2017 [15:50]
MULTIMEDIA
05.10.2017 [17:09]
04.10.2017 [22:58]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
04.10.2017 [18:50]
05.10.2017 [18:50]
05.10.2017 [17:02]
06.10.2017 [11:06]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
06.10.2017 [02:02]
06.10.2017 [01:09]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
05.10.2017 [00:29]
04.10.2017 [22:52]
04.10.2017 [11:05]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
04.10.2017 [12:34]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note