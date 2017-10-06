    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets

    06.10.2017 [11:06]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $1.02 to stand at $58.94 on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.04 to stand at $50.75. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.01 to trade at $57.01.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azeri Light oil price falls on world markets
    19.09.2017 [10:25]
    Azeri Light oil price falls on world markets
    Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets
    15.09.2017 [11:06]
    Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets
    Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets
    31.08.2017 [10:43]
    Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets
    Azeri Light crude sells for more than $54
    24.08.2017 [16:56]
    Azeri Light crude sells for more than $54
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2017 [13:01]
    2.2 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in September
    05.10.2017 [12:12]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is the only new source of energy for Europe
    05.10.2017 [11:16]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $57.92
    04.10.2017 [15:50]
    French SUEZ expresses interest in cooperating with SOCAR
    Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets