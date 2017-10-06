Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $1.02 to stand at $58.94 on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.04 to stand at $50.75. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.01 to trade at $57.01.