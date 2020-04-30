Azerkosmos exported services worth $10.4 million to 24 countries this year
AzerTAg.az
30.04.2020 [11:34]
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
Over January-March, 2020, Azerkosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $10.4 million to 24 countries, according to the April edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.
Azerkosmos` revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 88% of its total revenues, the company said.
The leading countries that use resources of Azеrkosmos are the US, the UK, France, the UAE and Germany.
