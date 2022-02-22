  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerpost launches new mobile app

    22.02.2022 [14:49]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Azerpost LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has launched a mobile app for courier services, the Ministry told AZERTAC.

    From now on, citizens will be able to send their personal and business postal items in a more convenient way through the app. Customers are offered fast, high-quality, as well as affordable delivery.

    However, it is up to the user to decide when the item will reach its destination by choosing one of the urgent or regular courier services.

    The app designed for Android and iOS mobile devices is available to download from Apple Store and Play Market:

    Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=production.azerpoct.customer

    iOS: https://apps.apple.com/az/app/azerpost/id1592158829

    Postal items are delivered through Azerexpresspost communications enterprise, which provides Express Mail Service (EMS) in the country.

    At the first stage, the courier service is provided only in the city of Baku, and in the future it is planned to cover the entire country.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerpost launches new mobile app
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.02.2022 [18:33]
    Registration period for several competitions to be held within TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan extended
    17.02.2022 [18:54]
    ® Get back VAT with “Kabinetim”
    12.02.2022 [17:02]
    Registration underway for AgroTech competition to be held within TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan
    11.02.2022 [14:03]
    Registration for UAV competition continues within TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan
    Azerpost launches new mobile app