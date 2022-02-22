Azerpost launches new mobile app

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Azerpost LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has launched a mobile app for courier services, the Ministry told AZERTAC.

From now on, citizens will be able to send their personal and business postal items in a more convenient way through the app. Customers are offered fast, high-quality, as well as affordable delivery.

However, it is up to the user to decide when the item will reach its destination by choosing one of the urgent or regular courier services.

The app designed for Android and iOS mobile devices is available to download from Apple Store and Play Market:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=production.azerpoct.customer

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/az/app/azerpost/id1592158829

Postal items are delivered through Azerexpresspost communications enterprise, which provides Express Mail Service (EMS) in the country.

At the first stage, the courier service is provided only in the city of Baku, and in the future it is planned to cover the entire country.