    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azeryol to take on Swedish Kristianstad in EHF Challenge Cup

    29.12.2017 [20:22]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan women’s handball club Azeryol will clash with Swedish Kristianstad in the last 16 round of the EHF Challenge Cup.

    The matches between the clubs will be held in Baku on February 2-3.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeryol to take on Swedish Kristianstad in EHF Challenge Cup
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.12.2017 [20:56]
    Ferrari's landmark F1 cars: Villeneuve's first race winner
    29.12.2017 [17:12]
    Cristiano Ronaldo wins Globe Soccer Best Player award
    29.12.2017 [16:49]
    Young Azerbaijani boxers win seven medals at international tournament in Russia
    28.12.2017 [21:28]
    Azerbaijani kickboxers win 2 medals at Wizard Open 2017
    Azeryol to take on Swedish Kristianstad in EHF Challenge Cup