Azeryol to take on Swedish Kristianstad in EHF Challenge Cup
AzerTAg.az
29.12.2017 [20:22]
Baku, December 29, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan women’s handball club Azeryol will clash with Swedish Kristianstad in the last 16 round of the EHF Challenge Cup.
The matches between the clubs will be held in Baku on February 2-3.
