Baku, December 29, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan women’s handball club Azeryol will clash with Swedish Kristianstad in the last 16 round of the EHF Challenge Cup. The matches between the clubs will be held in Baku on February 2-3.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azeryol to take on Swedish Kristianstad in EHF Challenge Cup

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter