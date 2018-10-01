BHOS, China University of Petroleum sign Cooperation Agreement

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov and President of China University of Petroleum in Beijing (CUPB) Zhang Laibin have signed a Cooperation Agreement. The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration and mutual understanding between both institutions in the field of university teaching, specialists training and scientific research.

Rector Elmar Gasimov hailed the establishment of partnership between the Higher School and CUPB and noted that both universities are recognized higher educational institutions in their countries. According to the rector, educational and scientific activities of BHOS and CUPB are very close.

CUPB President Zhang Laibin expressed his confidence that the collaboration in the field of scientific research and teaching activities would be useful for both universities. “Signing of the Cooperation Agreement is mutually advantageous and it gives an impetus to development and further cooperation,” he said.

The document provides for a number of joint initiatives in the field of education, including teaching staff exchange in order to provide a specialized high quality education by delivering lectures in related fields, organizing joint study programs, undergraduate and postgraduate students exchange for learning and research activities, and teaching and educational experience exchange. In the field of scientific research, the agreement stipulates specialists and researchers exchange, participation in scientific sessions and conferences organized by both universities, exchange of scientific articles for their publication in the scientific journals of both universities, and joint preparation and publishing of monographs, textbooks, manuals and scientific articles.

The meeting also featured discussions on other issues of mutual interest.